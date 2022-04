Doble ofensiva turca al Kurdistan del Sud i Rojava

CPT Iraqi Kurdistan team is publishing a map of the Turkish Claw-Lock military operation with the latest updates. #twitterkurds #Kurdistan #Iraq #Erdogan pic.twitter.com/5WJJS2YQ1i

Over Easter Weekend, Turkish-backed groups repeatedly shelled villages on the Tel Tamir front, including the Christian-Assyrian villages of the Khabur Valley. At least one Assyrian officer was killed. An Assyrian guard & a civilian were injured in a separate attack. pic.twitter.com/nB960aEOM9